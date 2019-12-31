Waiting for Diablo 4: let's retrace the story of Lilith in a video

Share it:

Highly anticipated and strongly coveted by the community linked to the Blizzars series, Diablo IV it was finally officially announced from the stage of BlizzCon 2019.

The spectacular trailer that revealed the existence of the production thrilled the fans, also thanks to the return of one of the most charismatic villains of the saga. Directly from the ashes of Diablo II, the daughter of the Lord of Hate in fact it seems destined to play a role of primary importance within Diablo IV. Brought back to life by a mysterious ritual, Lilith is now ready for a second debut.

Waiting to discover new details on the threats that the players will have to face in the Blizzard title, the editorial team of Everyeye has decided to accompany you to the discovery of origins of this charismatic villain. From the assault of the Pandemonium Fortress to the creation of Sanctuary, we therefore retrace a dedicated video the events that starred Mephisto's powerful daughter. As per tradition, you can find the video directly at the opening of this news: we wish you a good vision!

In closing, we also report a rich trial of Diablo IV, by our Tommaso "Todd" Montagnoli, who was able to take a first look at the new production Blizzard on the occasion of the 2019 edition of BlizzCon.