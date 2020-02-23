Waiting for Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt RED is the second software house in Europe!

Share it:

While the public's expectation for the publication of Cyberpunk 2077, the popularity and commercial relevance of the authors of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in the gaming industry grows.

According to the data reported by Gamespotin fact, the CD Projekt RED team would currently be there second main software house active in Europe. Recently, it refers, the market valuations of the Polish group have in fact reached the incredible figure of eight billion dollars. A result that makes the team inferior only to the French Ubisoft, a house that collects franchises of the caliber of Assassin's Creed, Prince of Persia or Far Cry. The latter, currently working on multiple projects, including the expected Beyond Good and Evil 2, in fact, boasts a market valuation of 9.6 billion dollars.

An important milestone for CD Projekt RED, recently the protagonist of a great rise, also determined by the success recorded by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt over the years. Just recently, the development team has announced that the game has made over $ 50 million in revenue on Steam, from October 2018 to today.

Currently the team is focused on its ambitious new role-playing adventure set in the gloomy Night City. Recently, it has been confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive at launch on GeForce Now.