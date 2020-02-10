Waiting for BioShock 4 … BioShock 2 turns ten: best wishes!

Share it:

The onset of BioShock 2 on the gaming market dates back to 2010, the year in which the title landed on three different platforms: PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

The debut of the title took place, specifically, exactly ten years ago starting today, February 9 2020. Set a few years after the progenitor of the saga, the second chapter puts the player in the shoes of a Big Daddy. Awakened from a long sleep, the protagonist will have to venture out in search of his little sister. A dangerous and disturbing adventure, which will lead users, once again, to explore the abysses of Rapture.

To celebrate the important anniversary, players with an active PlayStation Plus membership can take advantage of February's free PS Plus game selection. Among the titles proposed to the PlayStation 4 user, in fact BioShock The Collection, a collection that includes all three of Kevin Levine's daughter productions: BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite. Certainly an interesting opportunity to (re) discover an iconic saga.

To lovers of this universe, we also remind you that last December, the Cloud Chamber team officially announced that they are working on a new chapter. However, the completion of BioShock 4 will still require a few years of waiting for the public.