Waiting for Baldur's Gate 3: many discounts on D&D and Eye of the Beholder games for free!

After the tasting offered at the Guerrilla Collective, the team of Larian Studios is preparing to broadcast a new streaming gameplay of Baldur's Gate 3 over the day of Thursday 18 June.

On the eve of the appointment, GOG.com launches an initiative dedicated to fans of Dungeons & Dragons, with many discounts and promotions related to video games that animate the historical role-playing game. Among the promotions activated by the platform owned by the CD Projekt Red group, the possibility of redeeming Eye of the Beholder Trilogy for a limited period of time stands out. For just 48 hours, PC users can take advantage of the promotion.

But not only that: in fact there are many signature video games D & D to be proposed with one discount that can reach 75%. Here is a partial list of the titles included:

Baldurs' Gate Enhanced Edition;

Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition;

Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil;

Baldurs' Gate: Siege of Dragonspear;

Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition;

Icewind Dale 2 Complete;

The Temple of Elemental Evil;

Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone;

Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete;

Planetscape Torment: Enhanced Edition;

Pending the appointment with the team of Larian Studios, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye you can find a rich summary of everything we know about Baldur's Gate 3, edited by our Francesco Fossetti and Alessandro Bruni.