Waiting for Baldur's Gate 3: many discounts on D&D and Eye of the Beholder games for free!

June 18, 2020
Garry
After the tasting offered at the Guerrilla Collective, the team of Larian Studios is preparing to broadcast a new streaming gameplay of Baldur's Gate 3 over the day of Thursday 18 June.

On the eve of the appointment, GOG.com launches an initiative dedicated to fans of Dungeons & Dragons, with many discounts and promotions related to video games that animate the historical role-playing game. Among the promotions activated by the platform owned by the CD Projekt Red group, the possibility of redeeming Eye of the Beholder Trilogy for a limited period of time stands out. For just 48 hours, PC users can take advantage of the promotion.

But not only that: in fact there are many signature video games D & D to be proposed with one discount that can reach 75%. Here is a partial list of the titles included:

  • Baldurs' Gate Enhanced Edition;
  • Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition;
  • Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil;
  • Baldurs' Gate: Siege of Dragonspear;
  • Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition;
  • Icewind Dale 2 Complete;
  • The Temple of Elemental Evil;
  • Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone;
  • Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete;
  • Planetscape Torment: Enhanced Edition;
READ:  This launcher makes it easy to launch applications with one hand without changing the interface of your mobile

Pending the appointment with the team of Larian Studios, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye you can find a rich summary of everything we know about Baldur's Gate 3, edited by our Francesco Fossetti and Alessandro Bruni.

