Wait, why has Sofia Richie left and followed Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram again? 🤔

Is the end of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian coming?

Sofia Richie just gave ‘unfollow’ to Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram and then followed her again. What's going on here?

May the world stop! An event of epic proportions has just happened in the Kardashian family shaped like Instagram followers movement. No, neither Kylie Jenner has stopped following Travis Scott despite his breakup, nor Khloé Kardashian has forgiven Jordyn Woods after the deception nor Kim Kardashian has decided to open a profile for his daughter North – we wish him with all our strength but we know that the little girl is too young for it.

We drop the bomb:Sofia Richie has stopped following Kourtney Kardashian! He has given ‘unfollow’ to the mother of his partner Scott Richie's children! Then, after almost a day, press the ‘follow’ button again! Often ‘plot twist’, if they were supposed to get along!

The research Cosmo team is already in hand to the work to ‘stalkeo’ to investigate what has happened because, obviously, they have not said a word.

Sofia Richie leaves Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram again: what happened here?

The first important fact to analyze is that Kourtney Kardashian has never followed the girlfriend of her children's father. Why? Your motives will have. You may not want to see your photos or you may be one of those people known as ‘selective follower’. Then, we can understand that Sofia said: ‘‘ If you don't follow me, I'm not going to do it! ’’, And pressed the ‘unfollow’ button.

However, this story has just suffered a plot twist, suddenly,Sofia Richie following Kourtney again on Instagram! Why? Only she knows. Now, don't believe that the older sister of the Kardashian has changed her decision not to follow her. There still all worthy without giving ‘follow’ …

I don't know about you, but this smells like drama worth three chapters in ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’. Ah, no, that none will participate in the next season … So how are we going to find out ?!