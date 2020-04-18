Wade: "It's very easy to say 'stay at home' when yours is a mansion"

The Miami Heat legend has been the protagonist in the last hours after some words that have been applauded by social networks. Dwayne Wade has stated that he feels uncomfortable texting about staying home when living in a mansion, referring to the fact that the comforts of celebrities make it easier to cope with quarantine.

"I'm just realistic because a lot of famous people come out and say, 'Stay home.' And it's very easy for celebrities to say 'stay home' when their home is the way it is, and has everything you need. And so on, "says the former Miami Heat player who retired just over a year ago.

This type of motivational messages are what it costs to spread Wade, who feels blessed to live this situation with the privileges that he does: "It has been a little difficult for me to go out and send these kinds of messages because I am living in a mansion. Of course, we have to play as a team. To beat the coronavirus, we all have to do the same, "says the escort.

His words have been applauded by social networks and many users have supported these statements, including former colleagues such as Udonis Haslem who has also shown his support for Dwayne Wade.