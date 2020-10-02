VVVVID unveils the schedule for fall 2020, present the terrifying horror Higurashi

VVVVID, the famous legal streaming site focused on the distribution of Japanese animated series, has just announced all the news planned for the fall 2020 season, confirming that among the titles available there will also be the terrifying Higurashi: When They Cry and Taiso Samurai, the new MAP original anime.

First of all, the latest OVA of My Hero Academia is available today, entitled “Stay alive!” and set shortly after the middle of the third season, during the exams for the provisional license from heroes. The original episode is actually made up of two episodes, for a total duration of about 40 minutes, and was first aired by Crunchyroll last August.

Among the other important innovations, three very important simulcasts have been confirmed: Higurashi: When They Cry, Taiso Samurai e Ikebukuro West Gate Park. Higurashi is the remake of the 2007 anime of the same name, curated by Studio Passione. The first episode was broadcast yesterday and is already available on the streaming site. Ikebukuro and Taiso Samurai, on the other hand, will debut on 6 and 10 October respectively. They close the circle Street Fighter II: V e Olympia Kyklos.

