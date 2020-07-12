VVVVID: the anime in simulcast to follow from July 2020

Share it:

In recent days, VVVVID introduced the souls who will keep us company over the summer. Attention is turned to the new season of Sword Art Online, but during July and the following months there are also some welcome returns, such as noir No Guns Life, and the debut of new exclusive and simulcast series, including Deca-Dence, new work by the director of Mob Psycho 100. The productions arriving in the coming summer months are varied, but let's find out more in detail which are the souls to follow during this hot summer.

No Guns Life (July 9)

The series is set in a future in which, at the end of a war, the technologies of berühren, robotic extensions of various shapes that improve citizens' lives. Juzo Inui is a man with a revolver-shaped head, modified during the war, whose job is to solve the problems involving Extend, people with the body covered with extensions. One day Juzo accepts an assignment that will change his life forever: he must protect a boy named Tetsuro.

During the adventure, the protagonist will discover a bond between the boy and Beruhren, and a plot involving the company, making it appear very different from how many think. Just to bring out the truth behind the company, the solver is more determined than ever to protect Tetsuro, thanks also to the help of Mary, a technique specialized in Extend repairs.

No Guns Life is the adaptation by the studio Madhouse of the homonymous manga by Tasuku Karasuma. The series debuted last October and immediately won over the public especially for the noir atmosphere. The second round of episodes of No Guns Life was scheduled for April, but the simulcast resumes regularly on July 9 at 9:00 pm, with one episode per week.

First impressions of No Guns Life.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld – Part 2 (July 11)

The company Rath is developing a new type of FullDive, the Soul Translator: a technology capable of rewriting the memory and soul of a videogame player to allow him to settle better in the virtual world. To develop the new device, the company has hired Kazuto "Kirito" Kaguya, survived the vicissitudes that involved him in the video game Sword Art Online.

The protagonist can test the Soul Translator and explore the new digital reality exclusively Underworld, where he is friends with EUGEO and Alice, two very realistic NPCs. By contract, however, every time he logs out, Kazuto is erased any memory of his experience at Underworld.

However, the only thing Kirito remembers is a simple name: Alice. The ending of Sword Art Online: Alicization paves the way for the events of War of Underworld.

Sword Art Online is the famous light novel by Reki Kawahara and ABEC, published in Italy by J-Pop. The success of the work led to the birth of a manga and an animated adaptation of the A1-Pictures studio; Alicization it is the adaptation of the longest and most appreciated narrative arc of the novel. Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld returns in simulcast starting July 11, at 9:00 pm, one day after the release of the Bandai Namco Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycronis video game.

Olympia Kyklos



In ancient Greece he lives Demetrio, an amphora decorator, known for his depictions of myths, daily life and sporting events. Although not a fan of sports and all forms of exercise, Demetrius is forced to invent a new game one day to face the lord of a nearby city, to save his village.

To escape from his duty, the protagonist hides in a jar, which is struck by lightning: Demetrius is catapulted into Tokyo in 1964, during the Olympic games. The painter will have to understand how to live in an age completely unknown to him.

Olympia Kyklos is the new surreal manga of Mari Yamazaki, already author of the much more famous Thermae Romae. The Olympia Kyklos simulcast started last April, with one episode a week, every Monday at 20:00.

Deca-Dence



In a future where humanity has faced extinction because of creatures known as Gadoll, the few survivors built flying fortresses where they could defend themselves from the constant attacks of the creatures, the Deca-Dence. Citizens of fortresses are divided into two categories: i Gear, experienced fighters who are tasked with dealing with threatening monsters, and i Tanker, who have no particular skills.

Natsume is a Tanker who has had the dream of becoming a Gear since childhood, but is currently forced to work with Kaburagi, a grumpy gunsmith who has long given up on his dream.

One day the two are involved in a battle against monsters, and the protagonist is struck by what she sees: the man knocks down one Gadoll after another. Although Natsume and Kaburagi are different from each other, they may be the only hope for a better future for the world and for humankind.

Deca-Dence is the second anime created by the emerging Nut studio, which achieved notoriety after taking care of the adaptation of Saga of Tanya the Evil. The direction of the series is entrusted to Yuzuru Tachinawa, famous name in the world of Japanese animation for directing the two seasons of Mob Psycho 100.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time



Peter Grill he is an adventurer known for being the strongest man in the world. The protagonist is engaged to Luvilia, a somewhat naive girl, as she is still convinced that children are brought by storks. Despite this, Peter loves his partner and has promised to spend the rest of his life with her, even if, after two years from the beginning of their relationship, they have not gone beyond just holding hands.

However, the life of the adventurer is not at all easy: given his fame, many other women, including two ogre twins and an elf, want to have a son with him. For his part, Peter Grill must avoid any temptation, in order not to feel guilty towards Luvilia.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time is the adaptation of the homonymous manga ecchi, with a fantasy atmosphere, by Daisuke Hiyama.