VVVVID opens the new phase of My Hero Academia 4 with episode 18

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first half of the fourth season of My Hero Academia saw only Overhaul and his organization, the Shie Hassaikai. However, that phase has now been archived, allowing the anime to be able to observe multiple narrative arcs in the last 12 episodes. With My Hero Academia 4×18 a new story is just about to open.

Bakugo and Todoroki have returned from their recovery lesson in order to face the provisional license exam again. After the short parenthesis of the duo, we return to the lessons of the Yuei which have repeatedly been the scenario of My Hero Academia. Young people must prepare for a new school period which will also see an important school event: the Cultural Festival.

My Hero Academia 4×18 will bring us right into the heart of this project. Up VVVVID the episode in question was uploaded at 20:00 with Italian subtitles, which is entitled "The cultural festival". Deku and his 1-A classmates have to choose how to perform in order not to divert attention from the other sections, but it seems that a danger is about to fall again on society in the meantime: the police are watching a movie appeared on the net with a mysterious criminal.