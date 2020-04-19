VVVVID: 5 unmissable romantic souls to watch in streaming

Share it:

Categorizing manga / anime works according to the target audience is an agreement so deeply rooted in the sector that it has managed to export traditional expressions of the Japanese language beyond the borders of the Rising Sun. These include the words "shojo", which indicates a work conceived and conceived expressly for a female target. A label that acts as a real container for productions that are very different from each other, ranging between genres and atmospheres, telling both love and growth paths and epic comparisons between good and evil.

The boundaries between the genres proposed by the Japanese manga / anime tradition are often blurred and do not always prove to be an indicator capable of effectively defining the work in front of you. Moreover, distinguish between artistic expressions intended for a male or female target it presupposes a homogeneity in genre tastes that are frankly non-existent: shonen is shojo they are in fact able to attract both categories of public, provided they offer quality content. In order to guide the viewer into the now immense universe of souls, it is perhaps more useful to describe it shojo as a genre in which, simply, the story includes within it an important emotional component, accompanied by a trend towardsintrospective analysis of the characters generally on stage predominant on any action elements.

With this definition in mind, after offering you five shojos to view on Crunchyroll, we have composed a selection of five works shojo which can be used, completely free of charge, on the well-known platform VVVVID.

Toradora!

We begin our review with a light-toned work, which unfolds along the most traditional of Japanese school settings. The manga adaptation from the original light novel was published in a shonen magazine, it is true, but the themes of the work clearly recall the romantic component of a shojo. The protagonists of our story are Ryuji Takasu is Taiga Aisaka, both high school students. The first is a boy with a sweet and caring soul, but his grim look makes him appear in the eyes of others as a dangerous brawler. In a specular way, the second is instead animated by an ardent inner fury, which offers a profound contrast with the minute shape and the tender appearance that characterize it: a mixture of elements that are worth the nickname "Palm Tiger".

Two souls apparently at the antipodes, but which will end up approaching and discovering themselves progressively different from what appearances do not reveal. Their love passions will join forces with the two high school students: Ryuji is in fact in love with Minor Kushieda, Taiga's best friend, while Taiga herself hides a crush on Yusaku Kitamura, Ryuji's best friend. By joining forces, the two hope to increase their chances of conquering the person they are interested in.

From these premises it develops Toradora!, a title that in reality represents nothing more than the union of the names of the two protagonists. "Taiga" is in fact phonetically similar to the Japanese pronunciation of the English "Tiger", but the Japanese translation of the word "tiger" is instead "Tora". Ryuji's name includes the term "Ryu", which in Japanese means a dragon: "dora" is nothing more than a distortion of the Japanese pronunciation of the English "dragon". As you can easily understand this detail, the true love story that will tell the anime will be the one between the two protagonists. A tender story, full of comedy, but also of feelings, ready to tell the story of a love that is born, develops and discovers day after day, in small things, in mutual support and in a relationship that becomes too deep to be confined within the limits of a sincere friendship.

Ano Hana

With the second proposed work we change register, but we keep the quality and delicacy of the narration seen in Toradora!. The screenwriter who gave life to the animated version of the vicissitudes of Ryuji and Taiga is in fact the same that gives life in Ano Hana, literally "That Flower": Mari Okada. Made up of only 11 episodes, this production with bright and gaudy tones stages an intense journey towards a distant past, made by a group of young adults who had once been inseparable childhood friends.

Under the banner of the "Super Busters of Peace", in fact, the protagonists of our history gathered: Jinta "Jintan" Yadomi, Naruko Anjo, Tetsudo Hisakawa, Chiriko Tsurumi and Atsumu Matsuyuki. To these is added the tender Meiko Honma, called "Menma", whose presence / absence represents the central fulcrum of the whole story. The little girl, also part of the company of carefree friends, was in fact the victim of a fatal accident at a very young age. The death of Menma has obviously deeply affected the boys, who from that moment have gradually moved away, until they become the unknown adults who inhabit the present of Ano Hana.

To overwhelm this balance is the Meiko's return to Earth in spectrum form, who sees the girl in search of an inner peace that prevents her from reaching what awaits human beings after death. The spirit, which manifests itself only in Jintan, wants it to come an ancient wish has been fulfilledwhich, however, has now become lost in the mists of his memory. To offer help to the ghost of Menma, the ex-leader of the group will have nothing else to do but gather the Super Busters, now adults.

On this basis, it starts a delicate but also painful story, which shifts the narrative focus between the present and the past of the protagonists with the right alternation. Divided by experiences, by the tasks of adult life and by grudges never faced, each of them observes through a personal filter those years of carefree youth, in a story that will not fail to move and involve the viewer.

The situations of him & her

Let's go back to school to cite a work that makes visual experimentalism one of its factory brands and boasts in the control room nothing less than a tandem composed of Hideaki Anno is Gainax study. Widely known to the public also with the abbreviation of the Japanese title "Kare Kano", the anime, structured in just 26 episodes, is taken from the homonymous manga written and outlined by Masami Tsuda.

We are in a high school again, but this time our protagonists are the brilliant one Yukino Miyazawa and equally popular Soichiro Arima. Both embody an ideal model, in which success in studies, external beauty and distinct and praiseworthy behavior converge. Behind all this, however, much more is hidden: Yukino is actually animated by an egocentric, arrogant and spoiled personality, while Arima proves to be able to prove himself a subtle and devious calculator. After being declared in vain, the young man accidentally discovers the true nature of the young woman and decides to blackmail her, entrusting her with the most varied tasks. The action, however, turns out to be only an excuse to spend time with Yukino, who gradually begins to see a fragile and tormented personality in him.

From here it will start a friendship destined to change into an ever deeper and more conscious love. The situations of him & her it is certainly a story that tells of romantic love, but also of love for oneself. A path that sees both protagonists abandoning the mask that has always guided them in their relations with others, learning to recognize and face their weaknesses. Knowing your soul becomes the essential basis around which to build a new universe of relationships, at the center of which, with all the doubts and uncertainties of a first true love, there is the feeling that unites Yukina to Arima.

Nana

Recommend viewing Nana it is an act that is placed in a dark limbo in which the boundaries that divide altruism and selfishness dissolve. If on the one hand we are talking about a work absolutely worthy of viewing, it is also unfortunately a duty to point out that at the moment this is unfinished. In fact, the anime transposition only covers a portion of the events narrated in the manga of the same name, but not only: the same paper version is currently without a conclusion, and there are reasonable doubts to fear that it may remain so for a long time, if not forever. The author, Ai Yazawa, in fact, stopped the serialization of Nana in conjunction with the emergence of some health problems and for many years now the manga has been officially "on hiatus".

While unfinished, Nana however, it represents an emotional journey that deserves to be undertaken by readers looking for complex feelings, sincere dramas, inner contrasts, but also for a slight note of bittersweet humor. More than one shojo, the work is easily placed in the band of josei, as it is intended for more adult readers. One slice of life from the choral nature, in which each character is outlined with great depth and acts in a manner consistent with the personality shaped by the author.

On the strictly narrative front, Nana tells the growth and life of two namesake young women: Nana Komatsu is Nana Osaki. By chance meeting on a train journey undertaken to move to Tokyo, the destinies of the protagonists will find themselves intertwined with those of a cast of iconic supporting actors. And if Komatsu, "Hachi" for friends, is a girl of good feelings, in love with love and ready to change her life according to the needs of others, Osaki is instead her perfect counterweight. Talented punk rock singer, everything goes into the background in the face of his desire to establish himself as an artist.

Two ways of understanding life completely opposite, between feelings that are becoming more and more complex and profound and the omnipresent love for music, the engine of a narration accompanied not surprisingly by an exceptional soundtrack. The anime of Nana it certainly deserves a vision, to be followed by the reading of the manga volumes that continue its events. Once the pages are finished, however, we warn you: there will be nothing left to do but hope to see the end of it one day, carrying in your heart the memory of a journey that will in any case have been intense, poignant and unforgettable.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

We close our selection with a more than interesting representative of the subgenre maho shojo, a term that indicates the productions that have young girls as protagonists who find themselves able to master the most diverse magical powers. Original work, Puella Magi Madoka Magica is the result of the creative effort of the SHAFT Studio, which staged a decidedly fascinating stylistic vision. Without wanting to offer too many advances, it is sufficient to underline that, in certain phases of the narration, what will be shown on the screen will drastically change its connotations, with surreal sequences that draw fully from Russian animation.

The protagonist and pivot of the story is the young woman Madoka Kaname, student without particular ambitions, but with a generous and naive soul. Puella Magi Madoka Magica we initially fell into a traditional and reassuring school setting, in which we get to know the girl's best friends, among whom the dreamer stands out Sayaka Miki. However, the life of the girls will soon be disrupted by the discovery of the existence of the Witchesmalevolent entities that exert their influence on human beings, causing the occurrence of suicides, violent acts and catastrophes. To combat them we find the Maghe, girls who in exchange for the realization of a single desire take upon themselves the burden of protecting the world from this otherwise invisible danger. The exchange is proposed to them Kyubey, a strange creature that predictably will find himself crossing the path of the young Madoka and Sayaka.

The premises are those of a maho shojo traditional, but don't be fooled: soon Puella Magi Madoka Magica reveals an unexpected face, profoundly dark, dark and violent. The anime series breaks the traditional canons of the genre, proposing a vision of magic decidedly far from serene and reassuring atmospheres. To accompany its tragic evolution, we find an excellent graphic and stylistic rendering, accompanied by a soundtrack with solemn features, whose songs are now immediately recognizable to every fan of the series.