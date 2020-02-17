VR Stories: exclusively for Italy, new entertainment content on PlayStation VR

Share it:

Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia announces VR Stories, created exclusively for our country and downloadable for free from the Littlstar app (available on the PlayStation Store), starting today.

To celebrate Italian videogamers eager to live new experiences thanks to PlayStation VR and all users interested in immersing themselves in Virtual Reality, Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia has developed a section dedicated to a varied and transversal selection of entertainment content. Sport, Events, Travel and Suspense, in fact, are the categories of the new ecosystem, specially designed to intercept the wishes of an ever wider and heterogeneous public. Five contents will be available from the launch, while two other unique experiences will enrich the roster starting from the month of March.

With over 5 million units sold worldwide, PlayStation VR has made the dream of Virtual Reality available to everyone, and precisely for this reason Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia, thanks to the collaboration of the H48 agency and the technology made available by Impersive , has decided to actively engage, with the aim of create new content that intercept the tastes and passions of the Italian public and emphasize the peculiarities of our country.

"PS VR users are steadily increasing and the results obtained so far have exceeded our initial expectations"Said Marco Saletta, General Manager of SIE Italia. “Being a relatively young technology, there are no predefined rules on the possibilities of content creation and the developers themselves are discovering, day after day, always new ways of realizing experiences in virtual reality. For this reason, we have decided to make our effective contribution and commit ourselves to the creation of local content focused on the cultural and entertainment heritage of our country, so as to allow the Italian public to enjoy new experiences tailored to them ".

Starting from Sport, which will host the fans of S.S. Lazio and FC Internazionale Milano, allowing fans of the Capitoline club to sail the sky over the Olympic stadium on the wings of the iconic Olympia eagle; and opening the doors to the Milanese society fans to meet their pets and have a virtual chat with them. Both contents will be available starting today.

"We are proud to have been chosen by Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia, thanks to the contribution of Infront, our commercial advisor, for the launch of VR Stories", Said Marco Canigiani marketing manager of S.S. Lazio. "The video made with innovative technologies will allow fans to interact with the team on a classic training day and to fly over the Olympic Stadium identifying with Olympia. The players who previewed the video were also impressed".

Within the Events category it will be possible to closely follow one of the most popular and loved Italian artists: J-AX. Thanks to PlayStation VR, fans of the Milanese singer will be able to browse behind the scenes of the making of the song Ostia Lido and listen to the special interview released by the artist exclusively for PlayStation users. This content is available from launch.

"PlayStation VR is an immersive experience that must be lived."Said the singer. "It's the technology I've been waiting for since I was a kid and having a way to create content and give you a different point of view is incredible! For all those who are curious about what happens behind the scenes of a video clip, this is your chance. I hope you will enjoy it at least as much as I enjoyed making it. "

In the Travel area you can explore some of the main Italian cities of art to enjoy their wonders in a completely innovative way: real virtual pilgrimages to discover the country's artistic and cultural masterpieces, where the user can enjoy an unprecedented and privileged observation point. The journey will begin at launch with an exclusive tour of the streets of Venice to discover the secrets hidden in the alleys of La Serenissima. It will continue in March through the streets of the Eternal City of Rome, to be discovered thanks to the support of an exceptional Cicero, a mysterious figure who knows every corner of it.

Finally, for the more adventurous spirits, in the Suspense category the discovery of some of the unexplored and often little known places of the Bel Paese, but at the same time mysterious and full of charm, is promised, such as the ancient village of Consonno, an abandoned park of wonders, nestled in the mountains and now a city ghost. The thrill continues in March along the banks of the Po, near the huge sailing ship built by Alberto Manotti, known as "the King of the Po": Users will follow a group of three friends during a camping weekend in nature, to experience an adventure linked to a secret cult and a disturbing legend.