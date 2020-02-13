Volume 7 of Demon Slayer will arrive in April with a small surprise

Share it:

Through a post on the official website, Star Comics editions recently announced that Volume 7 of Demon Slayer, the famous work of Koyoharu Gotouge, will reach newsstands and comics shops throughout Italy starting from the next April 8. For the occasion, the Volume will contain a small surprise that will make fans happy.

Below you can read the press release of the publishing house, which can also be consulted by clicking on the link available at the bottom.

"In the first weeks of the new year Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has already passed the 2019 sales at home and the success of the manga shows no sign of stopping, even in our country. A few weeks ago, we announced the release of the limited edition Demon Slayer Starter Pack containing the first 5 volumes of the series, scheduled for the next April 8 and we left you with the promise of a surprise regarding the release of volume 7 …

Finally, we can reveal to you what surprise it is: from theApril 8 will be available only in comics a special version of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiban. 7, very limited edition, which will contain a set of cute and colorful adhesives depicting the characters of the series in a super deformed version. A gem for all Italian Demon Slayer fans, originally included as a special gadget in the legendary "SHONEN JUMP" magazine! What are you waiting for? Request a copy immediately from your trusted comics store! "

Volume 7 of Demon Slayer will therefore arrive on April 8th, the same day that the "Starter Pack" containing the first 5 volumes will be distributed. The price of the new release will be € 4.50.

What do you think? Will you buy this special edition? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know more about the reasons behind the success of the work instead, we advise you to take a look at the interview granted by the editor in chief of Weekly Shonen Jump.