         Voice actor Salvador Vives, voice in Spain of Jeremy Irons and Rupert Everett, dies of coronavirus

March 30, 2020
The voice actor Salvador Vives has passed away at 78 years of age This past Saturday, March 28 at the Hospital Clínico de Barcelona, ​​victim of coronavirus as announced by the Professional Association of Dubbing Artists of Barcelona.

A long career

Vives was the usual voice actor for actors of the stature of Jeremy Irons, Michael Madsen, Mark Harmon or Rupert Everett. In addition, he also took care of giving voice to interpreters such as Liam Neeson in 'Darkman' or 'Batman Begins', Martin Sheen in 'The West Wing of the White House' or 'The way' Y Al Pacino in 'Heat' or 'The proof'.

His latest works include titles such as 'Spider-Man: Far from home', where he gave voice to Jeff Bridges, 'Can you forgive me someday?', Where he assumed the role of Richard E. Grant, or 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', where he supplied Denis Lawson like Wedge Antilles.

In addition, his CV also highlights other works such as the Bobby Ewing of the television 'Dallas' on TV3 or having been the presenter of 'Lotto 6/49' for that same chain.

Rest in peace.

