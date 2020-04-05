Vogue Portugal and its powerful message in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic

Share it:

Vogue Portugal has been able to perfectly reflect what humanity is experiencing in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). For their April edition, they released two covers accompanied by a powerful message full of hope and love, in the face of the difficult times they are currently experiencing.

On one of the covers some models kissing while wearing protective masks appear, an image full of romanticism and at the same time very realistic, referring to all those couples or relatives who have to be separated before quarantine by the Coronavirus. In the Vogue Portugal Instagram feed, the following message was shared: "An image is not only worth a thousand words, it is also valid as a historical document. And the freedom of 2020 will be recognizable as follows: confined."

Whether by four walls or by a mask, always with a light that peeks through the window of a future that will be better and freer. And it will be recognizable today or 10 years from now.

Another of the magazine's covers reflects a situation with which many people have identified; The image shows a model with her eyes closed in front of a window and a ray of light illuminates her face, which symbolizes hope and long-awaited freedom once the contingency for the COVID-19 pandemic ends. On both covers it is mentioned:

Freedom waiting. COVID-19, fear will not stop us.

It is worth mentioning that the cover of Vogue Portugal with two models kissing wearing a mask, is not new. 70 years ago the magazine HELLO! It was a pioneer with a similar cover, as Martín Bianchi, editor in chief of the magazine, commented on Twitter.

