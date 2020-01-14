Vogue model falls from a third floor and is serious

Share it:

The Russian model Ksenia Puntus is serious, after having fallen from the window of a third floor, it is reported in different news portals. After the accident, she was taken to the hospital, where she was operated twice and is in intensive care.

Ksenia Puntus has worked as a model in Vogue and after the accident she had she is hospitalized. The authorities have gone to do their job but have not been able to tell anything, since they cannot speak because they suffered severe head injuries.

A person who cleanses the streets is the one who discovered the body of the model on the ground, during the early morning, and it was very cold, transcends.

The medical report indicates that the model had head and chest injuries, fractures of the ribs, legs and pelvis, according to Fox News.

One of his friends has said that Ksenia was not taking drugs, and they assume that what really happened was something very bad.

Ksenia is 21 years old and has worked for magazines like Vogue or Tatler. She is a very famous model in Russia and also has many followers in her social networks.