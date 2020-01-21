Vodafone Giants presents its new Nike kit

Share it:

The major sports brands are increasingly reaching all kinds of agreements with the great esports clubs. Today are our giants of Vodafone Giants who present the agreement they have reached with Nike so that the American firm sees its competitors in this 2020 season that is about to begin.

In addition to wearing a garment that will help players to have greater agility in their movements, since it reduces weight and friction, and the hottest areas of the body are covered by the ventilation zones thanks to the Vapor Knit technology, this agreement will also have sasaplandificance in relation to the physical preparation of 'Th3Antonio', 'Shanks', 'Aidy' and company.

As of February, Fabián Domènech, Nike Master Trainer, will integrate a training routine for players, especially dedicated to the demands of virtual competitors. In this way, athletes are expected to perform better in their respective competitions.

José Ramón Díaz, CEO of Vodafone Giants, has thus assessed the magnitude of the agreement:

“This news supposes a great endorsement to the trajectory of Vodafone Giants like club and to the continuous desire of overcoming of our athletes. It is a pride for our club that a brand like Nike help us with its expertise to continue growing, creating innovative entertainment routines that will allow us to reach the next level. In addition, this new collection is spectacular and, without a doubt, the most revolutionary in the sector thanks to the included digital surprises that can only be discovered by those who purchase the shirt ”. And he adds, “Giants is a brand born in the world of electronic sports that seeks to transcend national and sports borders to become a brand of global entertainment. For this, it is inspired by excellence, victory, struggle, effort, teamwork and leadership. ”

