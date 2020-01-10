Vodafone Giants presents its League of Legends team by 2020

Share it:

The 2020 season of League of Legends It is about to begin and it is time to know what the results of the transfer market have been. One of the teams that still needed to be known was Vodafone Giants, who had to restructure mainly after the departure of Razork and Denyk on the way to Misfits Gaming to play in LEC.

The new roster will keep the main player Th3 Antonio, who faces his fourth season in the Malaga team, current Orange Super League champion, where MVP was proclaimed last season.

Next to him, the jungle Leon "Lamabear"Krüger (with experience in LCS with Misterious Monkeys) and Prodromos"Pretty"Kevezitidis in the central street (former of MAD Lions, KIYF and ASUS ROG Army). Bot's line will be for the Portuguese Amadeu"Attila"Carvalho, who has been at Vitality since 2018 (as Minitropaux) and Polish Robert"Erdote"Nowak.

The technical staff also undergoes changes, since it incorporates the Portuguese analyst Rodrigo "rLT" Oliveira, who will work with Miguel "FearlessS" Santos and Emanuel "Emi" Ursachi to try to get all possible victories.