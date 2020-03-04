Vladlove: the new anime of Mamoru Oshii shows itself in new images

Share it:

There are directors who have contributed substantially to distorting Japanese animation through their masterpieces. Among these names, a place of honor is reserved for the talented Mamoru Oshii, the director of Ghost in the Shell, who is currently working on a new television project.

Vladlove's announcement caught anime fans in suspense, as the mythical director had not given his talent to the Japanese industry for several years. Either way, the 12-episode television series will debut in the fall season under the study Production I.G. (Haikyuu!).

In this regard, in the last hours new information has been leaked on the net about the work, in this case an unpublished promotional poster and some character designs of the characters, attached at the bottom of the news. The series is identified as an original work by Mamoru Oshii, while the direction is entrusted to Junji Nishimura (Ranma). The namesake character design, however, is entrusted to a famous veteran animator of the Monogatari Series, Issei Aragaki.

Vladlove tells the story of Mitsugu Bamba, a high school student who finds a purpose in blood donation. Mitusgu often visits the blood bank to donate her blood, despite being treated with distrust by the nurse. At the same bank, one day, he meets a beautiful girl who seems to come from another country. At first, the girl appears pale and dying, but she soon goes wild and turns the blood bank upside down. After losing consciousness, Mitsugu decides to take her home with him.