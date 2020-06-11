Entertainment

Vladlove: new trailer for the anime by the author of Ghost in the Shell

June 11, 2020
Many fans have been disappointed by the recent postponement of Vladlove, the anime of Mamoru Oshii initially scheduled for the autumn of 2020. The animation studio, however, did not consider knowing how to bring down the hype and so, a few hours ago, decided to publish a new trailer by surprise with lots of information on the cast and staff at the work on the work.

As revealed by the promotional video available at the top of the article, the role of the protagonist Mitusgu Bamba was entrusted to Ayane Sakura (Ochaco Uraraka a My Hero Academia), while Mai Vlad Transylvania was played by Rina Hidaka (Silica in Sword Art Online, Millim Nova in Vita da Slime). In addition to the previously announced cast members, it has been confirmed that Kenta Miyake, Kaito Ishikawa, Ryunosuke Watanuki is Taro Kiuchi they respectively lent their voices to Masaumi Katsuno, Okada, Kambara and Horita. You can take a look at these new characters at the bottom of the article.

As for Vladlove staff instead, it was announced that the guys from Production I.G have lent support to Ichigo Animation taking care of the sound part of the anime, under the direction of the famous Japanese foley artist Aube.

Vladlove is an original anime and the first season will consist of 12 episodes, below you can read the synopsis: "The story tells of the adventures of Mitusgu Bamba, a girl who has found a purpose in donating blood and for this reason she often goes to a Blood Bank to donate part of her own, despite being treated with distrust by the nurse. One day, at the Blood Bank, he meets a beautiful girl who seems to come from overseas. At first, it seems that the girl is about to pass out, but suddenly she goes wild and starts to turn the Bank upside down. After losing consciousness, Mitusgu decides to take her home with him".

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for him? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

