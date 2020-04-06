Technology

         Vivo Y50: new mid-range terminal with four cameras and 5,000 mAh battery

April 6, 2020
Esther
While we wait for the arrival of Vivo in Europe and, more specifically, in Spain, the Chinese company continues to expand its catalog of terminals with various launches in different countries of the Asian continent. In fact, today we have known the global version of the Vivo V19, a phone that was introduced in Indonesia in early March.

Now, through its official Facebook page in Cambodia, the manufacturer has made the new Vivo Y50 official, a mid-range terminal that is already in pre-sale and is characterized by its perforated screen, its huge battery and its quad rear camera.

Vivo Y50 datasheet

ALIVE Y50

SCREEN

6.53 inch

FullHD + resolution

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 665

RAM

8 GB

STORAGE

128GB + micro SD

SOFTWARE

Android 10

REAR CAMERA

13 MP + 8 MP wide angle + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth

FRONTAL CAMERA

Determined

BATTERY

5,000 mAh with fast charge 18 W

OTHERS

Rear fingerprint reader, USB-C

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Determined

PRICE

About 231 euros to change

Big screen and a lot of autonomy

I live Y50 02

The new Vivo Y50 has a 6.53-inch screen with FullHD + resolution and a hole in the upper left corner to house the front camera. As a brain, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, which here comes accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage with a microSD card.

This is how the post-notch era is being drawn: a "hole" and other present and future innovations on the front of mobiles

In the back, we find a quad camera with a 13 megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots.

I live Y50 03

To feed, it includes a large 5,000 mAh battery Supporting 18W fast charging via USB-C port. As an authentication system, it includes a fingerprint reader on the back.

Price and availability

I live Y50

As we were saying, the Vivo Y50 has been officially announced through the company's Facebook page in Cambodia and is now available for early booking at a price of $ 249, which at the current exchange rate is equivalent to about 231 euros.

At the moment, it will go on sale on April 11 in a single configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage internal expandable, and in two colors: blue or black.

