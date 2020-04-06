         Vivo Y50: new mid-range terminal with four cameras and 5,000 mAh battery

Share it:

While we wait for the arrival of Vivo in Europe and, more specifically, in Spain, the Chinese company continues to expand its catalog of terminals with various launches in different countries of the Asian continent. In fact, today we have known the global version of the Vivo V19, a phone that was introduced in Indonesia in early March.

Now, through its official Facebook page in Cambodia, the manufacturer has made the new Vivo Y50 official, a mid-range terminal that is already in pre-sale and is characterized by its perforated screen, its huge battery and its quad rear camera.

Vivo Y50 datasheet

ALIVE Y50 SCREEN 6.53 inch FullHD + resolution PROCESSOR Snapdragon 665 RAM 8 GB STORAGE 128GB + micro SD SOFTWARE Android 10 REAR CAMERA 13 MP + 8 MP wide angle + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth FRONTAL CAMERA Determined BATTERY 5,000 mAh with fast charge 18 W OTHERS Rear fingerprint reader, USB-C DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT Determined PRICE About 231 euros to change

Big screen and a lot of autonomy

The new Vivo Y50 has a 6.53-inch screen with FullHD + resolution and a hole in the upper left corner to house the front camera. As a brain, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, which here comes accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage with a microSD card.

In the back, we find a quad camera with a 13 megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots.

To feed, it includes a large 5,000 mAh battery Supporting 18W fast charging via USB-C port. As an authentication system, it includes a fingerprint reader on the back.

Price and availability

As we were saying, the Vivo Y50 has been officially announced through the company's Facebook page in Cambodia and is now available for early booking at a price of $ 249, which at the current exchange rate is equivalent to about 231 euros.

At the moment, it will go on sale on April 11 in a single configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage internal expandable, and in two colors: blue or black.