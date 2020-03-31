         Vivo S6 5G: the new 5G terminal of the Chinese brand bets on the Samsung Exynos 980 and quad rear camera

Share it:

As part of the BBK Electronics conglomerate (Realme, OPPO, OnePlus), Vivo has so far focused on Asia, with some presence also in Russia and Ukraine. Recently, the company has confirmed its plans to reach other countries (including Spain) in the coming months, but in the meantime, continues to expand its catalog with more and more models.

Only during the month of March, it has already officially presented the Vivo Nex 3S, the Vivo V19 and now the Vivo S6 5G, a terminal that, among other benefits, has the samsung 5g processor, the Exynos 980, as well as a quad rear camera with a 48-megapixel main sensor.

Vivo S6 5G datasheet

VIVO S6 5G SCREEN 6.44-inch AMOLED FullHD + (2400 x 1080) resolution, HDR10 PROCESSOR Exynos 980 RAM 8GB LPDDR4X STORAGE 128GB / 256GB SOFTWARE Android 10 + FunTouch OS 10 REAR CAMERA 48 MP 8 MP Wide angle 2 MP Depth 2 MP Macro FRONTAL CAMERA 32 MP f / 2.08 BATTERY 4500 mAh with fast charge 18 W CONNECTIVITY 5G, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm jack OTHERS On-screen fingerprint sensor, Hi-Res sound DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT Determined 181 g PRICE From 348 euros to change

Samsung brain and four eyes behind the back

Under the hood, the Vivo S6 5G hides Samsung's 5G processor, the Exynos 980, making it compatible with 5G NSA and SA networks. That 8nm chipset is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of storage, in addition to the Android 10-based FunTouch OS 10 operating system. integrates Multi-Turbo technology of the company, which includes, in turn, six individual technologies: CPU Turbo, AI Turbo, Net Turbo, Cooling Turbo, Game Turbo and ART ++ Turbo.

his 6.44-inch AMOLED screen It offers a FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), a contrast of up to 1,200,000: 1 and HDR10 support. That panel has an integrated fingerprint reader and has a V-shaped notch where the front camera is housed, with 32 MP resolution and with f / 2.08 aperture.

The rear camera, meanwhile, is located in a circular module and It has a 48 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP sensor for depth readings, and a 2 MP macro lens capable of focusing 4 cm away. It supports 4K video recording and has EIS stabilization in both the rear and front cameras.

Also, the Vivo S6 5G comes with a 4500 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charge, Hi-Res sound and the usual connectivity options, including a headphone jack, Wi-Fi ac and Bluetooth 5.1.

Price and availability of the Vivo S6 5G

The new Vivo S6 5G has been officially announced in China and will be there where it will go on sale first (we do not know if it will reach other markets). It will be available from April 3 in three different colors and in two configurations depending on the internal storage: