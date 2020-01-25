'Vivarium' trailer with Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg

Share it:

Saban Films has released a new trailer for 'Vivarium'. The movie stars Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots. After agreeing on 'The best defense is an attack', now they come stomping with this very dystopian style 'Black Mirror'. A film that went through the past Sitges, in which Poots won the Best Actress Award.

The trailer begins by showing us a young couple, Tom and Gemma, watching a possible new house in an urbanization. A real estate agent takes them to Yonder, a place that seems to have been built recently. All their houses, identical to each other, seem to be arranged symmetrically. After seeing it, they get into the car and try to leave the complex, but it is impossible. They are trapped in a maze. In addition, there is a succulent turn at the end of the advance.

Lorcan Finnegan Board fantasy, thriller and terror on this tape. This is his second film as a director after taking care of 'Without name' in 2016. Imogen Poots was last seen in 'Black Christmas', which hit theaters in December. Eisenberg returned with the sequel 'Zombieland: Kill and Finish'.

The film premiered last Cannes and has been highly praised among critics. The poster that comes along with the preview speaks perfectly of the premise of the film: "You are at home forever." You can see it below. 'Vivarium' will arrive in Spain with A countercurrent.