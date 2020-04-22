         Vivaldi 3.0 browser adds ad blocker and trackers in association with DuckDuckGo

Share it:

It was last September 2019 when we were able to access one of the preliminary versions of a new mobile browser, Vivaldi. The browser was then available for desktop systems and made the leap to the mobile while maintaining the design lines of its older brothers, and wanting to stand up to the giants of the sector such as Chrome, Opera or Firefox.

Now, Vivaldi reaches version 3.0 and it incorporates a more than interesting feature that makes it an even more competitive browser. The browser incorporates a new plugin developed hand-in-hand with DuckDuckGo, the increasingly popular search engine: an ad blocker and trackers. You can browse without advertising, if that's what you want.

Browsing privately with Vivaldi

As we have said, Vivaldi incorporates in its version 3.0 an advertising blocker that also does the same with trackers or trackers, what makes our browsing virtually private. Thanks to this new mode, browsing speed is also gained by cutting background downloads of banners and other advertising systems.

The blocker comes deactivated by default although we can activate it directly from the browser settings, going to Settings> Ad blocking and trackers. As we say, it is an option that its developers incorporate and that we can activate and deactivate at will. The browser has been developed in collaboration with DuckDuckGo, which among other things provides its DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar list to know what code to block in each case.

Horizontal navigation is redesigned, gaining space for the website in exchange for moving the toolbar

In addition to this feature, the new Vivaldi 3.0 redesigns its interface for landscape mode, which now offers a greater width for navigation, eliminating, among other things, the lower toolbar, which now goes to the top offering a greater surface area for the website we are visiting.

To top off the update, the new Vivaldi 3.0 has also redesigned the display of open tabs, facilitating the location of each of them when there are many accumulated. Vivaldi is still a free browser and we can find it on Google Play.

Vivaldi Beta

