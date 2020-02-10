 Viuda Negra's makeup and hairdressing team alludes to possible flashbacks

Share it:

We know the movie “Black Widow” It is located at a time before the present moment that the UCM lives, currently year 2024, to really place the action between "Captain America: Civil War" Y "Avengers: Infinity War", but there have always been many indications that have pointed out that Natasha Romanoff's solo film will also move into another previous stage. The 90s have sounded like a possible time frame for the film. Marvel Studios has never confirmed anything, but the makeup and hairdressing team could have left some allusion to those flashbacks.

During the Red Carpet yesterday of the Oscars, Variety had the opportunity to speak with Paul Gooch and David White, who were nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyle for the film "Maleficent: Master of Evil". Gooch spoke briefly about his work in “Black Widow”, explaining, when asked how different the appearance of this movie is from that of the Avengers, the following:

We will go back in time, when they were much younger. In fact, we have actors playing themselves younger than they are, the same characters.

The film itself is a flashback, and we already see actors interpreting younger versions of themselves, like Scarlett Johansson with Natasha, or William Hurt with Thaddeus Ross; but the general interpretation that is being given to these words is that I would also be talking about characters like Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian or Melina Vostokoff.

Nor does this take us by surprise because the film will delve into Natasha's past history, and therefore, make some other reference to her past in the Red Room, as for example she already did "Avengers: Age of Ultron", is more than likely (and even desirable)

Gooch also confirms, before giving those statements, that the film was finished shooting in October, but that they are currently doing the additional photography, something that we were already aware of this weekend, indicating that they are for “additional pieces” .