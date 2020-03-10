Viuda Negra launches new promotional image of Taskmaster

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Given that Marvel has already confirmed that the premiere of Black Widow will not be affected by the Coronavirus, it is expected that Phase 4 of the UCM will start with it from April 30, 2020. And as the date is getting closer, more and more aggressive advertising is also coming.

Yesterday we could enjoy the last trailer, which you can see again just below these lines. And today, a new promotional image has been published. In this case, corresponding to the villain of the story: Taskmaster. The truth is that the result, as you can see a little below, is really spectacular.

This is an image of the villain (or rather his face covered by the mask) in which we can clearly see how Taskmaster is focusing his gaze on Black Widow. Basically, because it is reflected in your glasses.

In addition, his glasses are pure technology, which could confirm the theory that the character and his suit could be related to Iron Man. That is, more than a reflection of Black Widow, which would appear in the villain's glasses is the character through a sophisticated HUD similar to the one used by Tony Stark.

Here's a new officially-released #BlackWidow promo image of Taskmaster eyeing up Black Widow! pic.twitter.com/XAkdkUV1SF – MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) March 10, 2020

In any case, whether Robert Downey Jr. will appear or not in the film remains a true mystery. Meanwhile we wait for the movie to hit theaters, we leave you once again with its interesting synopsis.

In Marvel Studios "Black Widow, an action-packed spy thriller, Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, faces the darkest chapters in her story when a dangerous conspiracy related to her past emerges. Persecuted by a force that will stop at nothing to end it, Natasha must deal with her story as a spy and with the trail of destroyed relationships she left behind long before she became avenger. Scarlett Johansson returns to the role of Natasha / Black Widow, Florence Pugh plays Yelena, David Harbor plays Alexei / The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz is Melina. "Black Widow" is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige. This is the first film of the Fourth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Source: Twitter