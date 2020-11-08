Vita da Slime 2 is shown in a new trailer, release confirmed for January 2021

A few moments ago, the 8-bit animation studio showed the new trailer for the second season of Life of Slime, confirming the release for January 12, 2021 and showing in advance some of the countless battles that we will see in the course of the new episodes. The animations, of very high quality, seem to justify the recent postponements.

Vita da Slime 2 was supposed to debut last October, but problems related to the health emergency forced the studio to postpone the release. The 8-bit guys had chosen January 5, 2021 as their new release date, but recently found themselves forced to to postpone the premiere again due to some production delays. The launch trailer visible at the top of the news definitively confirms that the series will debut on January 12.

As well as the first season, also Vita da Slime 2 will consist of 24 episodes and will transpose the events told in Volumes from 5 to 8 inclusive. In total, at the moment, the series of light novels of Fuse is composed of 16 Volumes, so it is possible that immediately after the airing of the season finale the production of Season 3 will be confirmed. We remind you that the series will air on Crunchyroll.

What do you think of it? Are you waiting for Vita from Slime 2? Let us know your opinion on the anime by leaving a comment in the box below!