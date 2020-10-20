Vita da Slime 2 is shown in a new key visual, premiere postponed to January 12

The second season of Vita da Slime has undergone a new postponement, the second after the postponement of July caused by the Coronavirus emergency. According to what was declared a few moments ago, in fact, the new episodes will not be released on January 5, 2021 as previously announced, but on the 12th of the same month.

The premiere will therefore arrive a week late, and will be available with Italian subtitles for all Crunchyroll subscribers. The animation studio apologized by publishing the beautiful key visual available at the bottom, in which the protagonist Rimuru Tempest is shown together with his team, ready to face the new antagonist.

The first season of Life as a Slime adapted the first 4 Volumes of Fuse’s novel series, in a total of 24 episodes. The second, net of unlikely cuts, he should therefore adapt the events recounted in the four subsequent Volumes. At the moment, the studio has yet to confirm the number of episodes of Season 2, even if the presence of at least two cour now seems certain.

What do you think of it? Will you watch the second season of the anime? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven’t had a chance to catch up on the series yet, we recommend taking a look at our first look at Life as a Slime.