Vita da Slime 2 is shown in a first teaser trailer

During the awards for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2020 several interesting news were shown, such as the adaptations of The 8th son? Are you kidding me? or My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!. A return, however, has definitely made anime fans happy: that of the 8-bit Studio series Slime life.

At the top of the article you can take a look at the new season's short teaser trailer, whose release date is confirmed to be scheduled for autumn 2020. The 24 episodes of the first season of Vita da Slime covered the events narrated in the first ones four volumes of the light novel, therefore the new episodes should adapt, except for improbable cuts, all the adventures told in the following four. Currently fifteen volumes are available and a sixteenth is coming soon, so the anime would have enough material for at least four seasons from two cours.

Vita da Slime 2 will again be directed by Yasuhito Kikuchi (Infinite Stratos, Macross Frontier, Busou Shinki) is Atsushi Nakayama (Absolute Duo) and animated by the guys from 8-Bit; Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Tantei Opera Milky Holmes, Girls' Last Tour, Recovery of an MMO Junkie) will write the script again following the author's instructions Fuse. No information has yet been revealed regarding the soundtrack, including Opening and Ending.

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for this second season? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't seen the anime yet, we recommend you take a look at our first glimpse of Vita da Slime.