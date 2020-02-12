Visual Effects Society Against the Oscars for Laughing at Cats

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Some gentlemen have been angry. The news could end here and nothing would happen, but if you have come here showing interest we will try to comment on what happened before playing again with a ball of wool. Meow

"Last night, when presenting the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, the producers chose to make visual effects a joke, and suggested that bad visual effects were to blame for the bad performance of the Cats movie”, Says a statement from the American Society of Visual Effects.

His complaint brings us to the Oscar night, ceremony in which James corden Y Rebel Wilson they presented the prize for the best visual effects dressed in costumes similar to those that both look in the ineffable ‘Cats’(Tom Hooper, 2019), proving that there is nothing better than laughing at oneself.

Richard HarbaughGetty Images

The aforementioned Visual Effects Society does not think the same and, when the presenters say that “nobody like them understand the importance of visual effects”, They have decided to present a statement even less successful than the laborious and low-profile work of the excellent professionals who had to deal with the filmed by Tom hooper.

"The best visual effects in the world will not compensate for a badly told story”, They rightly stress before derailing. "On a night that tries to honor the work of talented artists, it is immensely disappointing that the Academy turned visual effects into the target of a joke. The global community of professional experts in visual effects who perform exceptional, challenging and visually impressive work to achieve the vision of the filmmakers was humiliated. Our artists, technicians and innovators deserve respect for their remarkable contributions to filmed entertainment, and should not present themselves as the very convenient scapegoat to laugh at"

"In the future, we hope that the Academy adequately honors the craftsmanship of visual effects, and all the arts, including photography and assembly, because we all deserve it"They sentence.

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler Y Dominic Tuohy They were finally awarded for their work in en1917’(Sam Mendes, 2019), leaving‘ without a statuetteAvengers: Endgame’(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2019),‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’(J.J. Abrams, 2019),‘the Irish’(Martin Scorsese, 2019) and‘The Lion King’(Jon Favreau, 2019).