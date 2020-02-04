Vision runs a fatality in this deleted scene from Avengers: Infinity War

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The extras of Infinity Saga Box Set continue to come to light and one of the last to share has been a test scene in which Vision destroys Corvus Glaive's heart in Avengers: Infinity War and not denying him a hug precisely.

In this movie we saw how being born from the fusion of Ultron and the Gem of the Mind faced the members of the Black Order, allies of Thanos with the mission of recovering all the Gems of Infinity for the Crazy Titan.

Eventually the character of Paul Bettany manages to end one of these enemies, specifically with Corvus Glaive, whom he exterminates in a much more violent way than we saw in theaters in this scene that did not reach the final assembly.

Corvus Glaive Alternate Death Sequence – Vision rips out Corvus Glaive's Heart (Infinity Saga Box Set) (0:17) from r / marvelstudios

Seeing a character wiping out another by bursting his heart with bare hands is something we would certainly see normal in a Mortal Kombat movie, but perhaps it would have been too much for a Marvel Studios story.

It was not the only cold-blooded murder present in the extras of this UCM collection n domestic format. Today we have also been able to see a scene in which the villain Zemo removes an entire room full of people with a lethal gas in a scene removed from Captain America: Civil War.

Hopefully we will continue to see more extras as buyers decide to record them and share them on sites like Reddit, where all these scenes are coming from at the moment.

Soon we will see much more of Bettany as Vision now that the premiere of Disney + in our country is approaching and later the WandaVision series will arrive in the catalog.