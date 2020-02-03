General News

 Vision faces Corvus Glaive in this deleted scene of Avengers: Infinity War

February 3, 2020
We keep getting deleted scenes of the Marvel Studios movies from the Infinity Saga box enlarging the images we saw a few days ago. This time, we are facing a deleted scene from the movie "Avengers: Infinity War" that some even indicate that it really corresponds to a test scene to see what Corvus Glaive would look like in the movie, and not to a deleted scene as such.

This scene seems to fit in the first part of the film, that moment in which part of the Black Order is hunting Scarlet Witch and Vision, but they are surprised with the appearance of Captain America, Black Widow and Falcon, who come to the rescue of the other two. In this scene we see a moment of fight between Corvus Glaive and Vision in which the former is about to take away the Gem from the Mind, but the humanoid, in a skillful movement and use of his abilities, defeats Thanos's servant.

A scene that certainly would have served to offer what many fans were left wanting to see in the film, a superiority of Vision. A character as powerful as he is in the comics and that at UCM we have seen very fleetingly.

