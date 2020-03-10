         'Vis a Vis: The Oasis': Fox sets premiere date for adventures outside of Macarena and Zulema prison

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

FOX has set a premiere date for the new season (or spin-off as announced at the time) of 'Vis a Vis', titled 'Vis a Vis: The Oasis' and focused on adventures outside of Cruz del Norte (and Cruz del Sur) of Macarena (Maggie Civantos) and Zulema (Najwa Nimri).

Thus, 'Vis a Vis: The Oasis' will arrive at FOX Spain on next Monday, April 20 at 10:00 p.m.. Eight new episodes designed to "give a final meaning to the protagonists" and that are co-directed by Iván Escobar, as showrunner, Lucía Carballal and JM Ruiz Córdoba.

The new faces for a new robbery

There is still, of course, some secrecy about the plot beyond being "the last robbery" of Maca, Zulema and his panda of six. Blow to which Goya (Itziar Castro) will join; her girlfriend and technology expert, Triana (Claudia Riera); La Flaca (Isabel Naveira) and Monica (Lisi Linder).

We will also see David Ostrosky, Alma Itzel, Almagro San Miguel, Ana María Picchio and Lucas Ferraro as well as Alba Flores, Ramiro Blas, Pablo Vázquez, Natalia Hernández, Paula Gallego, Jose de la Torre, Iván Morales, Fernando Sansegundo, Lolo Diego and Ismael Palacios

Since FOX have not yet released a long trailer, with a small drip of small promos for this new season / spin off of 'Vis a Vis' and I recognize that I am getting impatient because I want to see these new episodes.