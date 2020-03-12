'Virus', the movie that is killing him on Netflix for the coronavirus

Share it:

'Virus', the Korean movie who is succeeding in Netflix thanks to coronavirus. Do you dare to see it or do you prefer to escape from reality a bit?

Reality sometimes surpasses fiction. The coronavirus It has become the only topic of conversation and many analyze works and tapes that long ago reproduced landscapes similar to the one we are currently experiencing worldwide. We already told you that the psychic Sylvia Browne wrote a clearly similar story in her book 'End of Days', in 2008, and now there are many who also claim that Netflix's Korean movie 'Virus' predicted the pandemic that has us cornered in 2013. Be that as it may, this film has become a trend on the platform during these complex days.

The priority to stop the advance of the coronavirus in our country, especially in the capital, one of the most affected areas, goes through measures such as teleworking, closing of nightclubs and staying at home. It's time to lock yourself up and, to make seclusion more bearable, it's time to read or enjoy a good series or movie. So if you are not a hypochondriac and you are crazy about the catastrophic stories, you can jump to see 'Viruses'.

D.R.

'Virus', the Korean Netflix movie that everyone talks about because of its resemblance to what we live with the coronavirus

What is 'Virus' about? The film, directed by Kim Sung-Su, portrays the situation of the inhabitants of a South Korean neighborhood who begin to die suddenly from a respiratory virus. The situation gets out of hand and chaos will end up being generated. Hopefully we don't get to that point. For now, you know, get a blanket and settle down on the sofa to recreate yourself with this tape or do a marathon with the best Netflix comedies. We are more of the second option. With humor everything looks better.