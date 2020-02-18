         'Virtual Hero': the trailer for season 2 of the Movistar + series shows the new threat to Rubius

Share it:

With just over a week to go to Movistar +, the platform has launched the season 2 trailer from 'Virtual Hero', the animated adventures of Rubius. Series based, in turn, on the homonymous comic published by Planet.

As we already knew, in these new six episodes we enter a new threat, the Necroids, which are killing the first players, called Alpha. So Rubius will re-ally with Shakura, G4T0, Zombirella and Slimmer to defeat the new enemy.

So, this second season is an unpublished story although they seem to have clear references to myths of Japanese terror in addition to tributes, some of which are very clearly seen in the trailer, to some of the most leading anime of recent years.

In the creative section, we meet again with the golden trio of Alexis Barroso as director, Lolita Aldea as art director and Juan Torres as co-writer next to Barroso.

In the note they promise that this season will have a darker and more adult tone and, the truth is that what we have seen in the trailer they indicate that there is indeed less humor. To know what we found with these new episodes since the first round did not quite please me.

Note: Rubius is represented by Vizz, a company that, like Espinof, belongs to Webedia España.