Virgo from The Knights of the Zodiac shines in the new Yara Lys cosplay

After the very first story arc, ne The Zodiac Knights gold armor was already introduced. With a higher power than the classic ones we have seen wearing the protagonists, the golden knights, inspired by the zodiac signs and who fought during the saga of the twelve houses, also made their appearance.

Among the warriors we met in The Knights of the Zodiac – Saint Seiya with the golden armor there is Shaka of Virgo, owner of the golden armor of the Virgin. The character has some particular characteristics compared to the other knights, being the reincarnation of Buddha and also possessing the eighth sense, unique among the knights.

This character came to life thanks to Yara Lys. On his Instagram page we can see several photos on the cosplay at Shaka on Virgo. The golden knight shows himself in profile and then frontally with some photos where we see him in his classic prayer pose. The character is a concentrate of yellow and gold, due to his long blond hair and the golden armor that covers him and shines.

What do you think of this Saint Seiya themed cosplay – The Knights of the Zodiac? Also take a look at the Sirius the Dragon cosplay and the female protagonist Seiya cosplay.