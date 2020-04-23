Viral challenge belittles Scarlet Witch and UCM fans go wild

Share it:

A viral challenge by Entertainment Weekly has brought fans out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe of their squares after placing Scarlet Witch as one of the least valued heroines of the extensive group of warriors that have appeared in the Marvel Studios movies.

Which #Avengers would make your team if you were given ONLY $ 15? Share your picks with us! pic.twitter.com/7R1GgeUZkV – Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 21, 2020

In the challenge, all the main heroes are assasaplanded a price ranging from one dollar to five dollars and asked to create a group with a budget of 15 dollars. The controversy is given by assasaplanding Scarlet Witch the penultimate place in the table costing only two dollars.

Viewers angry at Elizabeth Olsen's character treatment remember well that in the final battle for Avengers: Endgame they saw Wanda Maximoff within seconds of killing Thanos with her bare hands.

You can find hundreds of responses to the tweet in question where users wonder why Wanda has such a low value and at the same time also wonder why other heroes have a higher one. There is debate served for weeks with this table and the assessment that each one makes of the capacities of these fictional characters who have been making a lot of noise after more than a decade after their jump from comics to cinema.

Scarlet Witch will have a series for Disney + in which she will share the limelight with the love of her life, Vision, whose relationship promises to give some laughs and quite a few dramas in this sort of sitcom from the 50s where nothing is what it seems. It has also been commented that the events of the series will directly connect with the movie Doctor Strange in the madness multiverse.