Vipra, the new Bene Dai video is in the 80's videogame style!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Vipra released today the second song of his solo and new single path Good (Asian Fake / Sony Music Italy). The video was made by Matteo Corradini (The Pills) and Diego Sacchetti for Morbidware. It is the game play of a full-fledged game, declined within a music video.

Vipra, together with Corradini and Tommaso Naccari, announced the release date of the video during a live broadcast on the Asian Fake Twitch channel, in which the artist presented the project.

Video refers to the platform gaming of the 80s: a single fixed two-dimensional screen on the side where the hero, in this case Vipra, accompanied by Mr. Monkey, can jump, avoid obstacles, fight enemies and collect objects. The elements present within the video draw instead from a contemporary imagination. In the initial screen of the video, in addition to the authors of the song, there are artists friends of Vipra: Lil Busso, Pietro 13, Psychologists, Rosa Chemical, Venerus, Madame, Generic Animal and the only Myss Keta in closing.

At a time when the present seems to be getting worse day by day and the future is getting more and more threatening, Bene Dai – produced by Mr Monkey – is the answer of those who no longer want to speak, to tell dramas and disappointments to another person who, most likely, would not understand. The piece takes up the atmosphere that emerged in Ragazzino. A bittersweet irony tells the life of a young man and his generation: work, love and friends, together with all the elements of everyday life, are broad and abstract themes that Vipra's eye cuts for his very personal story .