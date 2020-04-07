Entertainment

Violet Evergarden: The Movie has been postponed due to the coronavirus

April 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
As you will surely know, the crisis due to the coronavirus is far from over and indeed, it continues to spread all over the world forcing billions of people in quarantine, with effects that are also having serious repercussions on the market, which is suffering severely from the last developments.

Obviously, the vast world of anime and manga has also been violently affected by the pandemic, with countless canceled events and scheduled releases for various products that have been delayed for several months, a trend that will not please the public and which unfortunately will continue for several weeks.

Well, the staff at work on Violet Evergarden: The Movie has now confirmed that their highly anticipated film has also been finally postponed, with the new release date which has not yet been confirmed for the moment. If we consider that the film should have been released over the next few weeks, it is easy to imagine that the new date will be set at least a couple of months from now, a serious blow for all those who awaited production with extreme interest.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that a new key visual dedicated to Violet Evergarden The Movie was released in these weeks. Also, in case you are interested, on the pages of Everyeye you can read our review of the film Violet Evergarden Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll.

