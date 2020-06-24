Violet Evergarden: The Movie debuts in the summer, confirmed the new release date

Share it:

Violet Evergarden: The Movie, the second film dedicated to the world's most famous Auto Memory Doll, has finally received a new official release date. Apparently the film will be distributed in Japanese cinemas in the summer, and more precisely from September 18, 2020.

The first season of Violet Evergarden was released on Netflix in 2018 and the first film, titled Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll was made available on the same platform last April. A second film, simply called Violet Evergarden: The Movie, was expected to see the light last January, but was postponed due to the attack on the Kyoto Animation headquarters. A second attempt was then made in April, but the Coronavirus forced KyoAni's boys to postpone again.

The new film will therefore be available from September 18, and apparently will remain in theaters longer than expected. Given the line followed by Netflix so far, it is possible that the feature film will land in the west during 2021.

The new film will therefore be available from September 18, and apparently will remain in theaters longer than expected. Given the line followed by Netflix so far, it is possible that the feature film will land in the west during 2021.