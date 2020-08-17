Violet Evergarden: The film debuts on September 18 in Japan, revealed the duration

Share it:

In exactly one month, in Japan it will be the eve of the debut of Violet Evergarden: The Movie, the new film focused on the adventures of the Auto Memory Doll created by Kana Akatsuki. A little while ago, it was officially confirmed the full-bodied duration of the film, which apparently will be vastly superior to that of the first feature film.

Violet Evergarden: The Movie will hit Japanese theaters on September 18, 2020 and boast a duration of about two hours and twenty minutes. The latest film, Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll, features a one and a half hour date, while the first OAV barely exceeds thirty minutes. The new film will therefore be one of the longest-running anime films of recent years.

The guys from Kyoto Animation found themselves forced to postpone the release of the feature film twice, respectively due to the sad attack of July 2019 and the Coronavirus pandemic. For the moment, the new release date is confirmed, even if the increase in infected cases and the return of the health emergency can only slightly worry fans.

We remind you that to prepare for the movie you will have to recover the first season of the anime, consisting of thirteen episodes, the OAV, released a few months later and set between the fourth and fifth episode, and the first movie. Currently all these products are present in the Netflix catalog.