Violet Evergarden rewards her fans: three splendid gifts for those who will see the film at the cinema

September 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
There is just over a week left before the debut of Violet Evergarden: The Movie, the second official feature film dedicated to Auto Memory Doll by Kana Akatsuki. In view of the launch, the Kyoto Animation guys have decided to give life to a splendid initiative, rewarding all spectators who will go to the cinema with three wonderful gifts.

As explained by the official Twitter profile of the series, just before entering the room three brand new novels by the author will be delivered randomly, all containing a short story set in the world of Violet Evergarden.

The three novels, of which you can see the wonderful covers at the bottom, are entitled Benedict Blue no Sumire (Benedict Blue’s Violet), Oscar and Chiisana Tenshi (Oscar’s Little Angel), e Violet Evergaden If and will be available for purchase by the end of the year. As explained in the previous paragraph, the novels will be delivered randomly, and consequently no viewer will be able to choose which one to receive. In all cases it is a wonderful initiative that could convince even more people to return to the cinema.

Violet Evergarden’s film will be very long, a real novelty for the world of anime, given that on average the films tend to have a duration of less than two hours. Right now the first season, the Christmas OVA and the first movie, titled Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll, are available on Netflix. It is therefore not excluded that this film will also arrive on the streaming platform by the end of 2021.

