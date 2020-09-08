Violet Evergarden, nine free wallpapers available to celebrate the release of the film

Share it:

Just yesterday Kyoto Animation had communicated to fans of Violet Evergarden that, on the occasion of the release of the film, anyone who showed up wearing a mask would receive a novel written by Kana Akatsuki. Today, not even 24 hours later, a second gift arrived, this time also for western fans.

In fact, nine brand new wallpapers have been available for a few minutes, downloadable for free from the anime’s official site, which you can access by clicking on the link visible at the bottom. These are nine high definition images taken from the first season of the series, all depicting the beautiful landscapes designed by Shingo Kasai, Shuhei Okude and the other background artists of KyoAni and Studio Blue.

The site has also been updated with a new countdown, next to which you can read a message written by the author. In a few lines, Kana Akatsuki writes that “The time for a great journey has finally come” e “Someone may get excited with this story, but that’s okay, because this means that he will always carry it with him“.

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres September 18 in Japan, and a few days later in North America. For the moment we do not know if the film will also be shown in Italian cinemas, but in all cases it remains very likely distribution on Netflix in the course of 2021.