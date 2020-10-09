Violet Evergarden: Kyoto Animation releases the first ten minutes of the new movie on YouTube

A few moments ago, the YouTube channel of Kyoto Animation released the first ten minutes of Violet Evergarden’s new film, currently available in Japanese cinemas. For the moment the video has no subtitles, but you can still take a look at the beautiful scenery and phenomenal animations made by the animators of KyoAni.

The film premiered in Japan on September 18, selling 560,000 tickets and cashing in just over 800 million yen (€ 6.5 million) in ten days. After two weekends behind Tenet, the film lost another position after hitting theaters on Asadake!, however managing to exceed the billion yen in less than a month.

Currently, Violet Evergarden: The Movie is the third Japanese anime film to have grossed more than a billion yen in 2020, behind Doraemon: Nobita’s New Dinosaur e Fate/Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel – III. The film sits on an exact total of 1,117,052,200 yen (€ 9 million) as of October 4, 2020, and will likely pass the 1.5 billion mark by the end of the month. The first movie dedicated to the Auto Memory Doll had grossed 30% less in double the time.

