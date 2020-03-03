Entertainment

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll arrives on Netflix in April

March 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
NX Netflix, the official social profile dedicated to all the anime / sci-fi / fantasy productions of the American streaming giant, recently shared a new subtitled trailer of the anime film by Kyoto Animation "Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll", also confirming its imminent release date.

The film, also known with the subtitles of Side Story or Gaiden, was first released in Japan in September 2019 and will arrive on Netflix on April 2, 2020, in less than a month. Currently Netflix Italia has not confirmed the release of the film in our country, although an official announcement is likely to be published in the coming weeks.

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll is the sequel to the anime's first season, consisting of 12 episodes plus a special and distributed in the West by Netflix during 2018. The film will be followed by a second film coming on April 24, 2020, postponed several times due to the tragic accident involving Kyoto Animation in July 2019.

And what do you think of it? Will you recover the film when it becomes available? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend you take a look at our review of the first season of Violet Evergarden.

