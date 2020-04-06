Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll, Review of the film

Share it:

Since the start of its broadcast in January 2018, Violet Evergarden has achieved great public and critical acclaim. The anime of Kyoto Animation, based on the homonymous light novel written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase, has quickly become one of the most famous of the unfortunate animation studio, a production company capable of leaving its mark in the sector thanks to the high quality ( especially technical) of his works. Distributed by Netflix, in our country Violet Evergarden was the first, and so far unique, striking case of souls broadcast in simuldub, or with the episodes also available with the dubbing in Italian on the same day of the official release on the platform.

After the release of the special episode of Violet Evergarden, the film arrived on Netflix on April 2, 2020 Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll. Also known with the subtitles of Side Story or Gaiden, this feature is an appetizer waiting for the actual sequel to the animated series, Violet Evergarden: The Movie, to be released on April 24, 2020 in Japanese cinemas, which in all probability will conclude the events of the main story. Let's find out the strengths and weaknesses of this new work from the franchise and how it fits compared to the original series. If you haven't already done so, we invite you to read our review of Violet Evergarden.

Two complementary stories

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll is the adaptation of the second chapter of the novel Violet Evergarden Gaiden, spin-off of the main light novel of 2018 written and illustrated by the same authors, whose events can be placed more or less towards the middle of the original series.

Always made at the studio Kyoto Animation, the film sees the return of most of the animated series staff, such as Taichi Ishidate and Haruka Fujita to directing, Reiko Yoshida to the script, Akiko Takase (illustrator of the novel) to character design, and the young American composer (on a permanent basis). Tokyo) Evan Call to the music.

Released in Japanese cinemas on September 6, 2019, the film is the studio's first work to be released after the tragic incident involving Kyoto Animation on July 18, 2019, an incendiary attack on the company's main building that caused the death of at least 33 people (including director and animator Yasuhiro Takemoto).

An event that mobilized the whole world of animation between messages of condolence and beneficial initiatives to allow the studio to recover. Announced by Netflix, the film arrives in Italy on the platform on April 2, 2020 dubbed in Italian, proposing the same vocal cast of the animated series.

The plot of Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll is divided into two parts, complementary and connected. In the first Violet is called by the royal family to take care of a noble girl, Isabella York, in a high-school girls in which he struggles to integrate because of his temperament. The second part, set three years after the first, features Isabella's younger sister, Taylor, committed to her desire to become a postwoman at the same company as Violet and colleagues.

An unexpected friend

In first part of the story, which occupies half of the film, we see Violet, the flagship automatic writing doll of the Leidenschaftlich postal company, struggling with a different task than the usual one, the writing of letters. The continent's royal family asked for his help the education and training of a girl of the high nobility, Isabella York, for her debut in society. The latter, with impulsive, grumpy ways and unable to relate to her companions, finds herself for the first time a person to confide in.

The first story of Violet Evergarden Side Story is the most successful of the feature film, and probably ranks among the best moments of the entire franchise. The relationship between Violet and Isabella, women of opposite personalities, initially unable to understand each other but who will gradually get to know each other, immediately fascinates thanks to a simple but effective writing.

The setting (a school for aristocratic girls only) is truly fascinating and beautifully rendered thanks to the designs, animations and colors of the Kyoto Animation studio. Similarly, la splendid soundtrack by Evan Call perfectly underlines every single moment, contributing a lot to the spectator's emotional involvement.

The relationship that the two protagonists will establish will allow Isabella to mature and finally reach awareness of her role in society. Characterized by a veiled subtext yuri, this bond reaches its peak in the beautiful sequence of the dance, a real visual masterpiece where Violet and Isabella respectively take on the role of knight and princess in a fairy tale tale suspended between imagination and reality.

The ending of this first part reveals the retroscene of Isabella's tragic past, his bond with the York family and lays the foundation for the second half of the film. Unfortunately this revelation, albeit a must, breaks the spell that had so far pervaded the story because, in our opinion, it is a fairly forced and predictable justification, inserted only as a pure pretext to start the events of the plot. You could have done better when writing.

We deliver happiness

As already mentioned, the second story of the film sees a three-year time jump compared to the first and a change of protagonist, who this time becomes Isabella's younger sister, Taylor.

Following the final events of the first half, the young girl with thick red hair and a lively temperament decides to go to the postal company where Violet works to become a postman, despite her total inexperience and his difficulty reading.

This second episode is more similar in structure and themes to the content of the animated series, thus proposing the classic binomial of good feelings combined with the emotional power of writing who made the fortune of the original work, but who will not change his mind for those who have failed to appreciate it for the same reason.

However, this story also convinced us thanks to the deepening of the setting, as evidenced by the emphasis on the progress and spread of the electric current, and the more time given to Benedict Blue on screen, the blond postman colleague of Violet, who is further characterized here thanks to her relationship with Taylor.

And the lively little girl is without a doubt the real strength of this second part. It is impossible not to feel tenderness towards her, despite the stereotypical traits and a Japanese dubbing often too over the top (from this point of view, the Italian one is better), and to cheer for her in her mission to become a test postman.

Unfortunately, here too, at the end, we point out the presence of some narrative solutions that have not convinced us, and that there seemed little justifiable. We don't tell you more to avoid the risk of spoilers. This new iteration of Violet Evergarden, just like the animated series, confirms the difficulties of the staff on the narrative level, which cannot always live up to the visual and thematic magnificence of the show.