Violet Evergarden dream in Japan, the film grossed over a billion yen

2020 was an unfortunate year for the film industry, and although the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown are still visible, many studios have had no choice but to try your luck by showing your own films, and trying to bring the audience back into the room.

In Japan most of the projections turned out to be flops, and excluded Tenet e Onward: beyond magic, the two blackbusters of Warner Bros and Pixar, all the films released in theaters after the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic have struggled to fit within the budget.

Surprisingly, however, in addition to the two Western blockbusters, three anime films have also succeeded in the feat, becoming even the only animated films of 2020 to exceed 1 billion yen. The first film is Fate / Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel III – Spring Song, the last chapter of the Fate film trilogy, the second is Doraemon: Nobita’s New Dinosaur, the new film dedicated to the iconic blue cat, and the third is the new film by Violet Evergarden, made by KyoAni and released by surprise after two postponements.

During its third weekend in theaters, Violet Evergarden grossed another 129 million yen, to be added to the 988 million obtained in the first two weeks. A drop of just 2.5 percentage points, which led Kyoto Animation’s latest effort to break the billion mark with a total of about 800,000 tickets. The film now sits at 1.117 billion yen grossed in three weeks, equivalent to approximately 9 million euros.

This is a first for the franchise, and the animators at Kyoto Animation are already celebrating the success of one of their best products of the last decade. It is also possible that, given the crisis in the cinema sector, the film will remain in theaters longer than expected.

We remind you that Violet Evergarden’s film does not yet have a release date in Italian cinemas, while the first season of the anime, the OVA is the first feature film are currently available on the Netflix Italia catalog.