Violet Evergarden, debut in theaters to be framed: grossed over 550 million yen

The efforts of KyoAni seem to have been rewarded by fans, as Violet Evergarden’s new film recorded an extremely successful Japanese cinema debut, with over half a billion yen collected in the first five days of programming. In the same time frame, the last film had grossed 76.4% less.

According to the newspaper Mainichi Shinbun, the new film would have grossed well 559 million yen (about 4.5 million euros) from the sale of 390,000 tickets, for an average of about 1.64 million yen per program. As anticipated in the first paragraph, Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll, the sequel film to the television series released in 2019, it had grossed about 132 million yen in the first five days, and a total of 831 million (approximately 6.7 million euros) at the end of programming.

The new film therefore has all the credentials to repeat the success of the previous one, and perhaps to convince Kyoto Animation to get to work on the second season of the anime. We remind you that at the moment it is possible to recover the complete series, the Christmas OVA and the first animated film on Netflix Italy.

What do you think of it? will you recover this new movie? We remind you that at the moment it is possible to recover the complete series, the Christmas OVA and the first animated film on Netflix Italy.