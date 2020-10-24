Violet Evergarden comes to life with Summer’s thrilling cosplay

After entering the market in the form of a light novel written by Kana Atsuki, Violet Evergarden made its debut in 2016 as an anime. Produced by Kyoto Animation, the story of the young Violet has involved and moved many people, also obtaining a following.

In fact, just recently there was a Violet Evergarden film that had a good success at the box office. This shows how much the protagonist of the story with her problems and her past has enthused and convinced.

For those unfamiliar with her, Violet Evergarden has been involved from a very young age in the war on the continent of Telesis. Orphan, she was raised since childhood as a soldier and, always dealing with death and doom, he never learned about emotions. But once the war is over it will become an automatic writing doll. During this work he will learn to manage feelings and to know them.

The protagonist gave us so many exciting and touching poses, and now Summer tries to bring them into reality. So here’s a Violet Evergarden cosplay in several photos that you can see below. With both a river scenery and a red and gold forest for fall, the cosplayer made a Violet with all of her details?

Did you like this cosplay? Don’t miss the opportunity to recover the anime and read our review of Violet Evergarden.