Violet Evergarden celebrates Kyoto Animation: the film grossed 1.5 billion yen

A few moments ago, Kyoto Animation took stock of grosses recorded by Violet Evergarden’s film after six weeks in Japanese cinemas. Despite not being able to get close to the numbers of Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, the film can still celebrate revenue equal to 1.5 billion yen.

Specifically, the top floors of KyoAni revealed that 1.1 million tickets were sold in exactly 38 days of screening, and collected 550 million yen (approximately € 4,400,000) in the first weekend, 1,117 billion yen (approximately € 9,000,000) after three weeks and 1.5 billion (approximately € 12,000,000) by midnight on 25 October . This is a much higher figure than expectations, especially considering that the first film, released in 2019, grossed a total of approximately 1.1 billion yen worldwide.

Kyoto Animation can therefore celebrate the excellent result obtained at the expense of the Covid emergency, which apparently has not slowed down the Japanese public. The film ranks sixth at the box office, and will continue to be in theaters for another month. For now, nothing has been confirmed yet regarding a possible arrival of the film in Italy, perhaps in the course of 2021.

