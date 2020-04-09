Violet Evergarden appears on the cover of the May issue of the Animage Magazine

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Cause Coronavirus many animated series, in this period, are undergoing slowdowns and postponements of the releases to date. The calendars are becoming more and more clogged, both for animation and production houses, as for television broadcasters who, powerless, have to reprogram the airings, finding the quadra in a complicated situation.

In the last days there has been an anime that more than others has made people talk about themselves. It's about Violet Evergarden, the revelation series available on the streaming platform Netflix which has fascinated and conquered many fans since the airing of the first episode in 2018. A series created by the unfortunate Kyoto Animation, who packaged a work for the adaptation of the light novel by Kana Akatsuki is Akiko Takase with very high technical quality, with animations that are able to charm the viewer and bring him, immediately, to the invented and post-conflict world of the series.

Violet Evergarden is a product full of emotions and feelings, sufferings and regrets. A product in front of which you are unlikely to succeed hold back tears and therefore a product for which many were waiting for a sequel. The desire had materialized in the announcement of a movie that should have been released in Japan this spring but which, due to the virus, saw the release slip to a date to be determined. This is one of the reasons why Violet Evergarden is on everyone's lips these days, together with the fact that Netflix has made the first available spin-off feature film, released in September last year in Japan, entitled: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll.

Just talking about Violet Evergarden the Facebook page, Anime Paw, yesterday released the official cover of the May 2020 issue of Animage Magazine which brings back the beautiful protagonist of the series: the Auto Memorie Doll, Violet.

What do you think of the cover shown at the bottom of the article? Above all, have you seen Violet Evergarden and what do you think? Write it below in the comments.